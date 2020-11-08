America’s age of anger might have just got started, actually

Even before India, Italy revealed the strength and persistence of an anti-system insurgency. The political status quo there was radically disrupted as early as the 1990s by the exposure of incredible levels of corruption in all major parties. Since then, one self-proclaimed outsider after another has flourished in Italy—from the business and media tycoon Silvio Berlusconi promising “a new Italian miracle" to the comedian Beppo Grillo, who rose to political prominence in 2007 with a “V-day" (vaffanculo, or “f--- off" day) aimed at an ostensibly rotten political class.