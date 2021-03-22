America should do a strategic rethink on its Afghan problem

The wise course for Biden would have been to keep US troops in Afghanistan but call out the Taliban for violating the agreement and work to negotiate a more durable deal. According to a 4 January memo from the Treasury Department’s inspector general, “Al-Qaeda is gaining strength in Afghanistan while continuing to operate with the Taliban under the Taliban’s protection." The February 2020 agreement requires the Taliban to instruct its members to end cooperation with al-Qaeda and pursue people and organizations that threaten US national security. That should be enough to render the agreement’s deadline moot. Unfortunately, the Biden administration appears to have made a decision that gives the US the worst aspects of both options. Biden now says meeting the May deadline for troop withdrawal will be “tough", but he also predicts US forces will not stay in the country much longer.

