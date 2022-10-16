America should look past the geopolitical haze for EV gains

As the EV hype ramps up and a shortage of batteries emerges, industrial giants like SK Innovation, Honda Motor, LG Energy Solution, Panasonic Holdings and Toyota have announced billions of dollars of facilities across the US to make powerpacks. To ensure that much of it comes from North America, some are sourcing raw materials from Canada as the nation deepens its ties with South Korea. Since the beginning of 2021, more than 15 new facilities or expansions, concentrated around the Midwest and South, have been disclosed in the US, a potential investment of at least $40 billion. These firms are plugging a key technology gap that the US is trying to fill. State governments have welcomed them with open arms. With few US companies that can make EVs and batteries on the scale South Korea can or that are commercially viable, there’s a large market to tap.