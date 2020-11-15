America will stay just as divided under the Joe Biden presidency

What exactly will change in the US once Joe Biden is officially declared president? The election was hardly the cakewalk for him that US pollsters had predicted. And even though the Democratic Party spent many more millions on the campaign than Trump (including, by one calculation, $15 on every man, woman and child in the state of Georgia), Trump actually increased his number of votes, and lost (which he refuses to accept) several states by only a few thousand ballots. In the House of Representatives, the Democrat majority has reduced, and the Republicans will maintain their primacy in the Senate if the Democrats do not win both the seats in Georgia that go for elections in January—which is unlikely. And if the Republicans keep control of the Senate, with Mitch McConnell as its majority leader, they could effectively sabotage any initiative that the Biden administration proposes.