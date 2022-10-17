American demographic trends are favourable to India5 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 10:09 PM IST
A post-Boomer economy in the US will need Indian tech support and other skills for decades on end
Elon Musk, Twitter’s presumptive new boss, is known to be outspoken, and has millions of acolytes who hang onto his every word. A recent tweet by him said, “Population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming. Mark these words." Some years ago, he said, “Assuming there is a benevolent future with Artificial Intelligence, I think the biggest problem the world will face in 20 years is population collapse."