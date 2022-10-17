American demographic trends are favourable to India

Lots has been said about India’s “demographic dividend", which I do not need to repeat; most readers are well aware that we have a very young population, and that soon, the median working age of the Indian working professional will be 29, which means that more than half of our educated workers will still be in their twenties for many years to come. Suffice to say, however, that sooner or later, any demographic dividend must come to an end, but in India’s case, we are unlikely to worry on this score during our working lifetimes.