American hedge fund geniuses of the cryptosphere have failed

But it also suggests lessons from history have been ignored. This is hardly the first boom-and-bust cycle in Bitcoin or the broader crypto market; this year’s 65% drop in the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index is similar to the crash seen back in early 2018. Yet, hedge funds set up to deliver market-beating returns from crypto assets look blindsided. Average estimated returns for those providing daily data were -24% in April, -32% in May and -28% in June, according to industry database NilssonHedge. A large number of managers have “simply stopped trading", it says, with the total tracked falling to 325 from 510 in January.