America’s being left behind by China in the EV battery arena

As promising as all this is, it’s unlikely to move the needle. The US has waited far too long to ramp up and prioritize the core of any EV strategy: batteries and how to charge them. For starters, factories won’t be up and running for a while, so they won’t be churning out power packs anytime soon. Capital isn’t being directed in a focused way either. Even with Biden kicking off a top-down, Beijing-style industrial policy, China is likely to stay well ahead in the battery race.