America’s cannabis businesses are yet to see their stocks soar

The relaxation of federal laws would give US cannabis companies the chance to attract the investor money that Canadian growers have amassed in recent years and allow the industry to flourish in ways it can’t right now. It starts with the SAFE Banking Act, a bill that passed last week in the US House of Representatives with bipartisan support. The Senate is unlikely to take it up for a vote, but don’t think of that as a setback. It’s actually careful policy planning by Democrats who don’t want to see America’s grand opening of Marijuana Inc become yet another case of worsening economic inequalities.