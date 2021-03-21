America’s current clean-tech investment boom is no bubble

That order-of-magnitude drop in costs makes all the difference. First, it means that solar and wind aren’t risky new technologies. Solyndra failed because it was trying to market an innovative new kind of solar cell, which ended up being too expensive once the tried-and-true design came down in cost. Future investments in solar won’t have to bet on any difficult technological breakthroughs. Batteries might be a different story; lots of money is being thrown at startups trying to create solid-state batteries, which would be a true breakthrough. But Tesla is doing just fine with the old kind, so that sector is probably going to do okay as well. Venture investing does well when it doesn’t have to bet on ‘hard tech’, and much of clean tech is no longer hard.