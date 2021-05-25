America’s delayed acceptance of airborne covid transmission

You know something is wrong with the public health messaging in the US when a tow truck driver is giving out better information on covid transmission than the World Health Organization (WHO) or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). His words of wisdom to me, when he came to tow my car back to the dealer earlier this spring, was that if you’re indoors with people and one of them is infected, you can still get infected even if everyone is wearing a mask. And if you’re outdoors and someone is infected, you’re probably not going to get it.