America’s Fed is yet to face its greatest pandemic policy test

Not that there is any sign that imbalances in the real economy will get resolved any time soon. While US GDP returned to its pre-pandemic level in the second quarter, labour markets remain disrupted. The pandemic has displaced more than 5 million US workers, or 3.3% of its labour force, but it has also shrunk the pool of available labour by 3 million, or 2%, since 2019. What’s more, the US working-age population (aged 15-64) is no longer growing. Workplaces also need ever more skills, given the tech adoption and corporate restructuring during the pandemic. These forces constrain labour supply and contribute to higher costs, just as the economy’s reopening fuels demand. Record US job openings in excess of 10 million and rising wage pressures signal that job markets are [rather tight].

