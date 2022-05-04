America’s federal system could work to protect abortion rights

In March, Washington, another Democratic bastion, passed the Affirm Washington Abortion Access Act to shore up abortion protections, due to take effect in June. The law clarifies that nurse practitioners and physician assistants who are not doctors may provide abortion care and adds language that protects from prosecution anyone coming to Washington to seek an abortion from states with more restrictive rules, as well as protecting caregivers or anyone who helps them access abortion services. At a rally in Seattle on Tuesday, Washington Governor Jay Inslee reaffirmed his commitment to reproductive rights and encouraged hundreds in the crowd to mobilize. “Washington state was a pro-choice state, Washington state is a pro-choice state, and we are going to fight like hell to keep Washington a pro-choice state," he said. The state could also try to enshrine the right to abortion in its constitution, he said. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said his office would protect the rights of anyone who wants to come to the state to access reproductive healthcare, referencing a Missouri bill that would make it a crime for someone to travel to another state to have an abortion. “If Missouri or any other state passes such an unconstitutional law like this, and it affects Washingtonians, we will challenge it in court, and I can assure you we will win," Ferguson said.