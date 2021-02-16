America’s heated debate over stimulus size misses the point

The reason for this is straightforward: None of the major economies has experienced a normal business-cycle downturn, nor can any of these expect a normal bounce-back. Output has fallen because of government-mandated shutdowns on account of the covid pandemic, and decisions by households to protect themselves by not going out to work and spending as usual. It would be odd for a government to curtail economic activity for reasons of public health while at the same time trying to boost activity with monetary and fiscal stimulus. Central banks and governments have got themselves into a tangle because of a failure to be clear about the nature of the problem.