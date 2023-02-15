America’s imminent debt crisis: Much ado about nothing scary
The US debt pile and interest costs aren’t too high so long as GDP growth outpaces real interest rates
The ruckus in the US over the federal debt ceiling has redirected attention toward soaring public borrowing. Against the backdrop of monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve, piling up more debt reinforces concern about the explosive growth of the government’s interest obligations.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×