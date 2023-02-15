America’s imminent debt crisis: Much ado about nothing scary

First, US government debt is not soaring. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) forecasts that debt held by the public will rise from a bit less than 100% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022 to slightly more than 110% in 2033. While worth watching, this increase is by no means catastrophic. And while the CBO sees the debt ratio, fuelled by entitlement spending, rising more quickly after that, there are more pressing problems to attend to today than what happens after 2033.

