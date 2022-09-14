America’s industrial policy for EVs appears riddled with holes4 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 10:31 PM IST
The US thrust looks unrealistic in its aim to cut China dependence
The US thrust looks unrealistic in its aim to cut China dependence
Listen to this article
US attempts to adopt a Chinese-style industrial policy have left the world’s electric vehicle (EV) battery makers in a state of anxiety. Signed into law last month, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) aims to overhaul EV tax credits in the US and is designed to see that final assembly of power-packs and EVs happens in North America, while keeping Chinese materials for batteries out of the supply chain. To do this, the policy has addressed demand and supply by putting in place new incentives for advanced domestic manufacturing and revamping existing ones for buyers.