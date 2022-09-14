America’s industrial policy for EVs appears riddled with holes

As it stands, the US law doesn’t massively benefit companies that could actually help jump-start the build-out of a US supply chain, or those with the technology and ability to create a robust system for EVs and their batteries. Instead, it stands to boost the biggest American car companies, along with the maker of some of the most popular cars in the US, Toyota Motor Corp—all of them well behind global manufacturers in the electric rush. It would have been smarter to incentivize a rapid build-out of factories, resolve labour issues and then get weaned off of China.