Overtaking China on EVs would take more than current US plans
The American attempt at an industrial policy to build electric vehicles (EVs) and batteries has, once again, fallen flat. The recently released list of firms selected for $2.8 billion of funding shows as much. They look more like late-stage research and development (R&D) projects than companies ready to scale.