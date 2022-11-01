America’s industrial policy is too flawed to achieve its goals

This patchwork approach won’t work. Countries like Indonesia, for instance, are taking on raw material processing because they have vast nickel resources. Jakarta has used that to draw in big companies likes Tesla, LG Energy Solution and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, and will then leverage this to build out a domestic supply chain, while maintaining a large stake in the global one. Seen through that lens, it does not make sense for the US to focus on disparate parts of the value ladder. Meanwhile, part of the Biden administration’s funding was meant to help create “good-paying" jobs as these sectors grow— in theory. If these projects aren’t scalable or commercially viable, how will they boost employment?

