America’s missing ambassador to India is straining bilateral ties

Since President Biden took office two years ago, the United States has not had an ambassador in New Delhi—and this at a time when the US is assiduously courting India as a potential counterweight to China in the Indo-Pacific. Together with fellow Quad members Australia, Japan and the US, India is essential to maintaining the balance of power in the region. And as a member of the fledgling I2U2 partnership, which also includes Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the US, India has a crucial role to play in containing Chinese influence in the Middle East.