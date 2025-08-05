America’s promotion of stablecoins could have global consequences
Summary
This US policy under its Genius Act goes against its preference for a cheap dollar. It may also present monetary authorities in other countries with new challenges. Think of a world in which dollar-backed crypto is widely used for global payments, remittances and private savings.
Donald Trump has imposed stiff tariffs on Indian goods entering the US market. This part of his disruptive mercantilist agenda to bring US trade with the rest of the world back into balance has quite naturally dominated news headlines over the past few months.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story