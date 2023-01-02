America’s Southwest Airlines flew against its distinct culture

Four days before Christmas, Southwest Airlines’ vice-president of ground operations Chris Johnson issued a memo to employees at the Denver airport. Declaring a “state of operational emergency," he said the airline had received an unusually high number of absences among some workers, and would need employees “alleging illness" to provide a doctor’s note on their first day back. A note from a telehealth visit wouldn’t cut it, and mandatory overtime also would go into effect. Failure to comply would be taken as insubordination and result in termination. The meltdown at Southwest that the memo foreshadowed—more than 15,000 of its flights axed since 22 December—stunned the US industry. But so would the memo itself.

