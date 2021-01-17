America’s strategic rivalry with China won’t change under Biden

Set against this is China’s utility in the Biden administration’s immediate need for space to sort out domestic crises and the longer-term imperative of new international arrangements to deal with climate change and nuclear security. Beijing will almost certainly make overtures on both these fronts, seeing them as thin ends of the wedge in its objective to get the US to stand down on the several fronts that the Trump administration opened. At the same time, there is also Beijing’s traditional behaviour of welcoming a new foreign leader by creating some sort of a military or diplomatic crisis, which ends up highlighting the adversarial nature of the relationship. Overall, we should expect some easing of tensions between the two countries this year, starting with a change in language, style and ambience. The underlying divergences, though, won’t go away.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}