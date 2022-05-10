America’s tech rally now looks set for unfamiliar uncertainty

Note that markets have never seen a transition from a pandemic that kept people at home. They have no reference point. Now companies and investors are trying to process an explosion of pent-up demand, as consumers have rushed out to buy things and for ‘revenge travel’. As companies hurt most by the pandemic see their fortunes swing back up, tech’s lockdown darlings are suffering from a reassessment of value that arguably looks overdone for some. Take Spotify. On Friday, its shares were trading at a low of $105, down 57% in 2022 despite just reporting its biggest growth in profit in the last quarter and 15% annual growth in subscribers to 182 million. Zoom has lost 45% of its value since the start of the year, despite steady quarterly net-income growth. Zoom’s drop seems especially weird, given how much businesses continue to use its product for meetings, even as their staff return patchily to offices.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}