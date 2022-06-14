America’s tight labour market should absorb retired workers4 min read . Updated: 14 Jun 2022, 10:29 PM IST
Age discrimination and market disincentives need to be overcome
To solve the labour shortage, all eyes are turning to over 1.3 million older workers who were pushed out or voluntarily left the US labour force during the pandemic. But don’t hold your breath for all of them to return. Sure, some older workers are returning, but they’re outliers. Displaced older workers face challenges returning to work and won’t return en masse until the US government takes significant steps to end age discrimination and assist with healthcare costs. In the meantime, there are a few things individuals can do if they want to get back to work.