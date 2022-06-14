America’s tight labour market should absorb retired workers

The US unretirement rate, or the number of retirees who are working again, has risen to be more in line with pre-pandemic levels. Still, this is all happening at the margin; the rate is increasing, but the number of people back at work is nowhere near how many older workers actually lost their jobs. Another sign that retiring may not have been by choice but because of employers’ preference for younger workers is that wage growth for older workers has fallen substantially behind inflation and continues to trail the wage gains of mid-career workers. Older workers’ wages rose by 3.7% in April from a year earlier, while workers aged 35 to 54 saw earnings increase 4.9%. If older workers are going to fill in some of the labour gaps, pay and/or working conditions will have to improve to entice them back.