America’s troublesome self-deception over the Taliban

Successive US presidents have stated that America’s primary objective in its war in Afghanistan was the destruction of Al-Qaeda and making sure that the country would not be used as a base for terror attacks on the US and its allies. But when Osama bin Laden was located and killed, it was in a house in Pakistan’s Abbottabad, less than a mile from the Pakistan Military Academy. On 30 August, 15 days after the fall of Kabul, Dr Amin-ul-Haq, who served as bin Laden’s security chief, triumphantly returned to his home in eastern Afghanistan in a convoy of heavily-armed men in brand new SUVs. He had last been heard of in 2011, when Pakistan released him from jail.