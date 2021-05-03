Amid this darkness, let’s celebrate the lives of those saving humanity

During the past one year, the horrors of corona have had the worst impact on school- and college-going children. A recent study by Aligarh Muslim University found that the lockdown last year had a deep and negative impact on the psyche of 44% of the students surveyed. Most of the students have become victims of anxiety. In such a situation, the question is, how to save our new younger generation? Instead of looking for a theoretical answer to this question, B.B. Sharma, a retired additional general manager of State Bank of India, has decided to do something on his own. He went from one residential area to another and started teaching children. Children now know him as the ‘Car wale Masterji’. Nowadays, he is teaching online so that the golden rule of social distancing could be followed.