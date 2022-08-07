‘Amrit Mahotsav’ inspires us to face new challenges4 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2022, 11:21 PM IST
- Indians, in the eyes of the colonial authorities, could neither “do” nor “die”
A transformational movement began this day exactly 80 years ago; the ruling class at the time first believed they had “crushed" it. They had forgotten a fundamental historical lesson: Sometimes, seemingly lesser occurrences result in significant transformations. By remembering those revolutionaries, we may honour our great predecessors today, on the 80th anniversary of the Quit India Movement.