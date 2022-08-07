‘Amrit Mahotsav’ inspires us to face new challenges

Some individuals, however, think that this movement never really got started. Reason? All members of the Congress Working Committee, and its entire national leadership, including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Abul Kalam Azad, were detained and imprisoned on 9 August on charges of “sedition" the very next day. The British administration brutalized people excessively in the days that followed. The furious British officers detained more than 100,000 people. However, this non-violent movement steered clear of all forms of fury. There was a local uproar after the major arrest, but it subsided soon. Indians, in the eyes of the colonial authorities, could neither “do" anything nor “die". One reason why the British thought so was that the Hindu Mahasabha, Muslim League, and princely states were supporting them. Some Congress leaders also believed that some of their own betrayed them and told British officers where influential leaders were in hiding.

