The US judiciary’s decision to overturn Roe vs Wade, its own 1973 ruling that recognized the constitutional right to abortion, was made by America’s highest court. The bleak consequences for liberties and democracy, however, will go far beyond its borders. From the start, Roe had significant ripples. It came a time when the US and a large swathe of the world was moving toward greater freedoms for women and minorities, and further democratization. For rights activists, it was a milestone, a symbol of what could be achieved.

The late 60 onwards saw several steps forward for women, as demands shifted from the right to contraception to decriminalizing abortion: In Europe, the protests of 1968 were a watershed. And in 1971, nearly two years before Roe, 343 French women, including philosopher Simone de Beauvoir, declared that they’d had abortions. West German women followed, challenging the idea of pregnancy termination as shameful and undergone only by those in disgrace.

But Roe was key to the global momentum that ensured French health minister Simone Veil was able to deliver her historic speech to a nearly all-male parliament in 1974, demanding a law that would recognize a practice that took place anyway, to protect women. For Irish conservatives, Roe—and the privacy argument it made, which also led to a court victory in Ireland on the use of contraceptives—was frightening. Despite existing curbs, they pushed for a referendum to amend the constitution giving equal rights to the unborn and mother, an effective ban. Roe reverberated across the world.

The risk now is that having inspired those pushing for greater liberties, the US’s backward slide will encourage the opposite everywhere, while also hampering Washington’s freedom advocacy elsewhere. For now, it’s true, as justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan wrote in their heartfelt dissenting opinion, that US states will become international outliers; more than 50 countries have expanded access to legal termination over the past quarter century, and very few have slid back. But populists and conservative leaders have spotted an opportunity in using abortion as a wedge issue that galvanizes their base and fuels culture wars.

In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro, now trailing in the polls ahead of October’s presidential election and relying on evangelical voters, was quick to cotton on. He seized on the case of an 11-year-old, pregnant as a result of rape and dissuaded from having an abortion by a judge who asked her “to hang on a little longer", saying her (legal) late-stage termination was “unacceptable." Brazil already allows abortion only in very limited circumstances. After America’ ruling, he tweeted a picture of himself with a small child on his lap asking God to “give strength and wisdom to those who protect innocence and the future of our children."

In Argentina, libertarian lawmaker Javier Milei, an admirer of Donald Trump, promised to “achieve the same" at home, where abortion was legalized in late 2020 under the current president, Alberto Fernandez, whom Milei hopes to challenge. Even in Western Europe, where abortion rights tend to be widely supported, German lawmaker Beatrix von Storch of the far-right Alternative for Germany, greeted the ruling as “a signal of hope" that “radiates to the whole West" and Spanish far-right party Vox hoped it would “encourage Europeans in the fight for the rights of the innocent." Abortion has been a totemic issue, rallying those unhappy with social change. And the US court has added fuel to all those fires.

It matters, too, that Washington will be able to do less to stop the damage abroad, not only because its credibility is tarnished on democracy and women’s self-determination, but because US foreign assistance to organizations performing or advising on abortion has already been limited in the past under Republican presidents, and those threats will increase. US support for family planning, sorely needed in many parts of the world, will come under pressure overseas. Meanwhile, anti-choice groups are emboldened, well-funded and ready to bring the legal assaults that toppled Roe to other nations. Conservative Christian groups have already spent millions in Europe.

The good news is that the ruling is also a wake-up call. Protestors have made it clear that the rights of women and minorities are not to be taken for granted. Yet, progress is not always necessarily linear and laws can and do change for the worse. It’s a reminder that democracy is much like Ernest Hemingway’s description of bankruptcy. It goes gradually, then suddenly.

All the more reason to push for popular votes to allow the majority to speak, and to build broad grassroots coalitions. Not only for those who can get pregnant and their families, but for democracy. It cannot thrive if women lose their rights at the moment of conception.

Clara Ferreira Marques is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and editorial board member covering foreign affairs and climate.