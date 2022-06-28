An abortion ruling that could reverberate across the world4 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 10:04 PM IST
America’s advocacy of liberty and women’s rights may sound hollow
America’s advocacy of liberty and women’s rights may sound hollow
Listen to this article
The US judiciary’s decision to overturn Roe vs Wade, its own 1973 ruling that recognized the constitutional right to abortion, was made by America’s highest court. The bleak consequences for liberties and democracy, however, will go far beyond its borders. From the start, Roe had significant ripples. It came a time when the US and a large swathe of the world was moving toward greater freedoms for women and minorities, and further democratization. For rights activists, it was a milestone, a symbol of what could be achieved.