An abortion ruling that could reverberate across the world

It matters, too, that Washington will be able to do less to stop the damage abroad, not only because its credibility is tarnished on democracy and women’s self-determination, but because US foreign assistance to organizations performing or advising on abortion has already been limited in the past under Republican presidents, and those threats will increase. US support for family planning, sorely needed in many parts of the world, will come under pressure overseas. Meanwhile, anti-choice groups are emboldened, well-funded and ready to bring the legal assaults that toppled Roe to other nations. Conservative Christian groups have already spent millions in Europe.