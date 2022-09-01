An action-packed August has reset Biden’s leadership

Now, after the most productive one month any large democracy can boast of since… well, arguably India’s economic reforms of 1991, all has changed. The Biden administration passed a recast version of its Build Back Better bill as the Inflation Reduction Act. Its accelerated timeline for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and critically a fee for emitting methane will also be helped by upping spending on renewables by $300 billion to $1.2 trillion by 2035. The bill’s long overdue bringing to heel of the powerful pharma lobby in the US is critical. The bill gives the US government’s health programme for the elderly sharp new teeth: if drug prices for Medicare outpace inflation, as they have for years, Big Pharma in the US will have to issue a rebate. The bill is not perfect; it includes a complicated new way of calculating corporate income tax for companies with net income of more than $1 billion.