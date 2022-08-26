An ageing country considers its soldiers5 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 01:30 AM IST
- The best way to lower military spending of the country is to lower the chances of war
What’s one thing you can say with certainty about countries that “develop"? Meaning, broadly, countries that are managing to raise their per capita income numbers? Probably many things, but what I’m getting at in asking that question is this: such countries grow older. That’s because increasing wealth brings desirables like greater levels of education and healthcare, lower birth rates and longer lives lived. When you have relatively fewer people born, and if the people already born live healthier and longer lives, it’s easy to see the result. In a nutshell, over time, you have fewer younger people, more older people.