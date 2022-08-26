An ageing country considers its soldiers

Still, you want more recent numbers, so consider what’s happened between 2011 and now. Indians over 65 years of age were 5.17% of the population in 2011: that number has steadily risen to 6.78% last year. Indians under 14 have gone from 30.4% of the population in 2011 to 25.78% last year. Finally, there’s our recently trumpeted Total Fertility Rate (TFR), the number of babies the average woman expects to produce in her lifetime. Trumpeted, because the TFR has dropped to just over 2 today, from nearly 6 at Independence. Less babies: fewer young people. For the TFR, 2 is considered a significant milestone, because it is “replacement level". If every couple produces two babies, they effectively replace themselves, no more. That means the population will stabilize. (Strictly, replacement level is taken as a TFR of 2.1, because some babies die. But let that be.)