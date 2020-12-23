An anti-interfaith-marriage law should be called out for what it is

Let us call it what it is. The Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, the law Uttar Pradesh has passed, which criminalizes consensual interfaith marriage, is exactly that—a law that makes criminals of people who fall in love with people whose beliefs differ. It has been given an attractive moniker, easy to remember, which can be turned into a hashtag on social media for people to rally around. Many Indians are incensed by interfaith unions, even though there is no evidence that it is a societal ill, nor are there any statistics to show its rising incidence. It is legislation in search of a problem that does not exist. It is a tool of harassment in the hands of a police force which has been notoriously inept in controlling crime. And it is playing out as another instrument to intimidate Muslims. This, in a state where 19% of the population is Muslim and where the legislature has only 24 Muslim legislators, not even 6% of the total, and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not have a single Muslim legislator.