An Apple-Tesla showdown on the factory floor is in the works

Automotive suppliers, including Taiwan’s Hota, have been told by Apple to ramp up production of parts ahead of a launch as early as next September, as reported. Reuters says that Apple has a 2024 deadline for delivering a self-driving vehicle, with battery technology set to be its secret sauce. Having sat on plans for electric vehicles (EVs) for the better part of a decade, the resurfacing of Apple Car rumours has peculiar timing. One reason would be a leadership reshuffle inside the company. Artificial intelligence chief John Giannandrea is taking over the self-driving car unit, an indication that Apple sees software and systems as key. Previously, the effort was headed by Bob Mansfield, vice president of hardware engineering.