As I tell my readers once every six months (because people forget what I tell them), there are only four kinds of people. The actor, the fan, the builder and the philosopher. You are an actor. A builder, too. But fundamentally, an actor. And actor is a blank canvas on whom people can project what they wish to see. Actors tend to hire fans. Most billionaires hire fans. The fan is an admirer of success and an imitator of successful people. Fans may be the most hired people in the world. Indian CEOs who are ubiquitous in the Valley have the bearing of fans. In any office, fans rise because they are unthreatening. You, Elon, are an actor-builder who is likely to hire a fan. What you need, though, is a philosopher.