An appropriate way to go about regulating technology

For years, I’ve watched the country pass laws unsuited for the technologies they are supposed to govern. Given the rate at which technology evolves, in most instances, by the time the law comes into force, the technology has moved on, bringing a whole host of new issues that the already-outdated law is incapable of addressing. Since our lawmakers don’t fully seem to understand the technologies they are looking to regulate, their regulations are often designed to obfuscate rather than clarify, with the statutes filled with broad definitions that are intended to apply not just to activities within the immediate contemplation of the regulator but any others that might be applicable in the future. This is why our tech sector is hamstrung by restrictive laws and why tech companies function at the mercy of whatever interpretation regulators chooses to apply on a given day.