An appropriate way to judge the famed economic reforms of 1991

One simple indication of this is the external account. Independent India had a severe balance of payments crisis almost once every decade: 1957, 1966, 1981, 1990. There has been no comparable crisis over the past 30 years, despite a scare in 2013. Economists with a structural bent of mind used to argue that Indian economic growth has been held back by four major structural constraints: domestic savings, foreign exchange, food and aggregate demand. What has happened to each of them over the past three decades? The short answer: all four macroeconomic constraints have eased after 1991. The domestic savings rate to fund domestic investments has undoubtedly come down since the peak it hit in 2008, but is still almost eight percentage points higher than the average of the 1980s. The availability of foreign exchange is no longer a major worry, and the occasional balance of payments surpluses in recent years show that India receives more international savings that it can absorb.