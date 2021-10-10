An August requiem: Time for an institutional shake-up

The Bretton Woods meetings also set up two multilateral institutions: the World Bank and IMF. The bank recently announced the scrapping of its Doing Business rankings after an external audit alleged manipulation of the process. In the cross-hairs is IMF’s managing director Kristalina Georgieva, who, in her earlier role at the World Bank, has been accused of putting pressure on colleagues to boost the rankings of China and Saudi Arabia. Nobel Laureate Joseph Stiglitz has rushed to her support: he sees a hatchet job by conservatives who resent Georgieva’s support for poor countries during the pandemic and her attempts to reposition IMF on climate change, a bugbear for conservatives (bit.ly/3AixaAe). The truth will out some day, but it refocuses attention on how these institutions need deep reforms, whether it is in their internal practices, their unequal shareholding structures, or how their operational philosophy is determined by politicians on Washington’s Capitol Hill.