Opinion | An economic paradigm reminiscent of our licence raj

Fast forward to today, and it would seem the country awaits a fulfilment of that commitment. To be absolutely clear, there are no allegations of corruption or wrongdoing of the government in its dealings with industry, nor any suggestion of wrongdoing by the latter. Yet, levels of business competition in India do not appear to be rising as they should. The market footprint of Reliance, and especially that of Jio, for example, has become increasingly pronounced in its areas of operation. From being the new kid on the block, Jio has morphed over the past three years into the biggest player by far, the undisputed leader in an oligopolistic telecom market that it has come to dominate.