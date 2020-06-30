Opinion | An education model that best suits the realities we face

But the benefits of asynchronous learning extend beyond this. One of the challenges of the classroom setting is to get students with different aptitudes to learn the same things at the same time. Even today, teachers struggle to ensure that every last student gets everything one can out of every class. If they pitch their instruction too simply, the smarter students in the class will get bored. On the other hand, if they teach at a level that challenges the smartest in the class, they will leave behind those with less aptitude.