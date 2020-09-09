An education system for a country of entrepreneurs

Universities in India have begun to respond by creating incubators and entrepreneurship cells where students get access to the right resources and guidance from faculty as well as mentors from the business world. In addition, student-run organizations promote peer learning, creating a vibrant community. Student-managed funds like The Dorm Room Fund in the US, The Creator Fund from Europe and The Campus Capital from the UK, backed by well-known venture capitalists, provide a platform for students to execute their ideas. For example, Dorm Room Fund has invested in more than 200 start-ups and raised $400 million. Incubators such as Antler have also set up operations in India.