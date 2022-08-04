An electric car launched in the metaverse has a message for us

I have often wondered whether the metaverse is for real or just some sort of tech hype created by Mark Zuckerberg and his ilk to deflect attention away from the troubles of the real world to the calm, sanitized unreality of their new creation. Sceptics have argued that the metaverse is just a new name for existing technologies like virtual reality and augmented reality, massive multi-player video games and digital twins—all mashed into one. Neil Stephenson coined this term in his book The Snow Crash in 1992 and there have been a few proto-metaverses created since then. Linden Lab’s Second Life was one; launched in 2003, it created a virtual world you could buy land and live in, and it did capture public imagination for a short time. The vision for the metaverse, however, is much bigger and envisages multiple use cases, some of which the pandemic has made more real. People can meet as their avatars in the virtual world to simultaneously watch a movie or a game concert. The education metaverse would involve learning the sciences with chemistry or biology simulators sitting in virtual immersive classrooms in a life-like university campus. Company headquarters could be re-created, and workers could meet there, while actually working remotely, as the work-from-anywhere phenomenon becomes permanent. It could bring ‘live’ events back in safer virtual environments, with thousands of people watching a concert together. You could not only work or watch together in the metaverse, but also create stuff together, whether it’s fashion, architecture or games. It could thus turbocharge the creative economy.