An end-to-end cold storage system is what India needs1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 10:49 PM IST
Set up facilities at the farm-gate level and link them with other systems to cut waste and boost farm earnings
India is the largest producer of fruits and the second largest producer of vegetables in the world. Despite that, the per capita availability of fruits and vegetables is low because of post-harvest losses. We can trace most problems relating to the marketing of fruits and vegetables to their perishability. Besides, the quality of a sizable quantity of produce also deteriorates by the time it reaches the retail consumer.
