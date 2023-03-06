An end-to-end cold storage system is what India needs

Way forward: It is essential that we adopt a cost-effective and localized model of farm-gate storage involving cold rooms and small cold-chain reefer vans to create such storage facilities in rural parts of the country and also to layer the cold-storage systems available in semi-urban and urban areas where terminal wholesale markets are located. These cold rooms, preferably run on solar power and suitably adapted to cost considerations for small and marginal farmers, would function as small localized storage points for local horticultural farmers. The fresh produce stored in these farm-gate level cold rooms can then be sent to the final marketplace through a network of small cold-chain reefer vans. This type of mechanism can be established in each district under the aegis of state agricultural marketing boards and the Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority. Good use also needs to be made of real-time data on availability, capacity utilization, costs, etc, which the government currently does not maintain centrally for farmers and traders. Lack of real-time monitoring of the country’s cold storage infrastructure makes it less useful for farmers and traders both and leads to avoidable wastage.