An estimate of a big formal shift that stretches credulity too far

Also, much of SBI Research’s analysis rests on looking at data during a period in which the country was hit by the second covid wave. This is like looking at the cash-to-GDP ratio as of March 2017, a few months after demonetization, when it was at an all-time low because the demonetized money was being replaced at a slow pace, and concluding that cash in the economy has gone down. As the demonetized money got replaced, cash in the system went up again.