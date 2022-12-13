An EU green-cover policy that looks like a trade shield

To ferret out the truth, one needs to look closely at the definition of “degraded forests" in the EU’s proposed law. It requires traders to state that their products were not cultivated on forests degraded after 31 December 2020. But degradation here refers to that of “primary forests" or their conversion into plantation forests. Primary forests typically occur naturally, can regenerate themselves and have remained largely undisturbed by humans, except for indigenous inhabitation. The problem is that Europe cleared most of its primary forests decades ago. They cover only 0.7% of the total forest area in Europe today, while Asia, parts of Africa and South America house huge swathes. This can be seen in a map on FAO’s geospatial data platform: of the top 15 countries importing to Europe, 10 house a medium to high proportion of primary forests. Europe did not bat an eyelid before chopping its primary forests for industrialization, but today, the EU wants to mount its environmental concerns on the burdened shoulders of developing countries.

